Prescribed Burn Planned In Stoney Point/Pointe-aux-Roches

Last updated: Tuesday April 30th, 2:56pm

The planned prescribed burn will be rescheduled. Additional communications will be published closer to the new date.

A prescribed burn of invasive Phragmites is scheduled to be conducted next week at the Stoney Point sewage lagoons (south of Tremblay Beach Conservation Area) on Thursday, May 2nd, 2024.

The Ontario Clean Water Agency (OCWA), which operates the facility on behalf of the Municipality of Lakeshore, will conduct the burn and the Lakeshore Fire Department is aware of the plans.

For questions, you can contact Lakeshore’s Public Service Unit at 519-728-2700.