UPDATED: Roads Open Again After Demonstration Near The Bridge

Monday April 1st, 2024, 9:25am

City News
0
0

Last updated: Monday April 1st, 5:06pm

Roads leading to the Ambassador Bridge are open again after an earlier demonstration.

Protesters gathered at Mic Mac Park in the morning and then took off to the west-end roads. Several had signs that said, “Axe the tax.”

Police had to close several roads leading to the Ambassador Bridge starting around 12:30pm Monday. Northbound access to the Ambassador Bridge from Huron Church Road was closed to commercial vehicles only, with passenger vehicles using the Wyandotte Street bridge entrance. At 2:30pm, the roadway was fully opened.

Southbound access to Huron Church Road from Millen Street and College Avenue at Huron Church Road was opened around 4:30pm.

Police remind everyone that blocking or impeding access to critical economic infrastructure, such as the Ambassador Bridge, is illegal under the Keeping Ontario Open for Business Act as well as the injunction issued by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in 2022.

Huron Church closed at 12:40pm. Image from City of Windsor traffic cameras

