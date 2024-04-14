PHOTOS: St. Clair Alumni Of Distinction Awards
Anna Millerman
Sunday April 14th, 2024, 8:28am
The 31st Annual Alumni of Distinction Awards honoured six St. Clair College alumni Saturday evening.
The 2024 recipients of St. Clair College’s Alumni of Distinction come from diverse backgrounds, but they have all reached great success in their chosen fields. This year’s list of honourees will bring a total of 137 graduates recognized by the College since 1992.
“What is always heart-warming about our Alumni of Distinction isn’t just the phenomenal success they’ve enjoyed in their professional lives, but how they’ve passed along their knowledge and skills as mentors to foster the success of others and given invaluable service to their communities in ways unrelated to their occupations,” said St. Clair College President Patti France. “They truly are the best ambassadors of Saints Nation and all that it stands for, academically and in terms of service to the community.”
The honourees for St. Clair College’s 31st Alumni of Distinction Awards are:
- Ursell Arends, Vice Prime Minister of Aruba
Graduated in 2005 from the International Business Program and is being honoured as a graduate of Business and IT.
- David Cassidy, President of Unifor 444, Windsor, Ontario
Graduated in 1991 from the Electrician Construction Maintenance Program.
He is being honoured as a graduate of the College’s Apprenticeship Program.
- Larry Delaey, President and CEO Aarkel Group in Wallaceburg, Ontario
He graduated in 1989 from the Mold Making Technician Program.
He is being honoured a as a graduate of Technology / Engineering.
- Chaouki Hamka, Community Leader, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), Correctional Officer, South West Detention Centre
Graduated in 2009 from the Law and Security Administration Program and is being honoured as a graduate of Community Studies.
- Dan MacDonald, Radio Host at CKLW Radio – Bell Media, Windsor, Ontario
He graduated in 2002 from the Journalism Program and is being honoured as a graduate of Media Art and Design.
- Bhupinder Singh, Professional TNA Wrestler, Windsor, Ontario
He graduated in 2018 from the Human Resources and in 2019 from the Event Management Program and is being honoured as a Recent Graduate (past 5 years) of the College.
