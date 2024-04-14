PHOTOS: St. Clair Alumni Of Distinction Awards

The 31st Annual Alumni of Distinction Awards honoured six St. Clair College alumni Saturday evening.

The 2024 recipients of St. Clair College’s Alumni of Distinction come from diverse backgrounds, but they have all reached great success in their chosen fields. This year’s list of honourees will bring a total of 137 graduates recognized by the College since 1992.

“What is always heart-warming about our Alumni of Distinction isn’t just the phenomenal success they’ve enjoyed in their professional lives, but how they’ve passed along their knowledge and skills as mentors to foster the success of others and given invaluable service to their communities in ways unrelated to their occupations,” said St. Clair College President Patti France. “They truly are the best ambassadors of Saints Nation and all that it stands for, academically and in terms of service to the community.”

The honourees for St. Clair College’s 31st Alumni of Distinction Awards are: