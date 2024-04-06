PHOTOS: Rose City Comic Convention Takes Over Caboto Club

There’s comics, games, memorabilia, fun times and much more to be found at this year’s Rose City Comic Convention.

This year’s convention brings a large variety of local vendors, artists and booths from near and far to browse while also having a chance to meet some celebrities, including Detroit Red Wings legend Vladimir Konstantinov, Canadian Comic Book Creator Hall-of-Famer and Schuster Award-winning artist Ken Lashley, Sam Bielanski and much more. Learn more about this year’s convention on their website here.

The Rose City Comic Convention continues at the Caboto Club Saturday until 6pm; entry is 10$ with children under 10 years old enjoying free entry.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message