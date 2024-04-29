PHOTOS: Gordie Howe International Bridge Almost Ready To Meet In The Middle
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday April 29th, 2024, 9:00am
Construction on the Gordie Howe International Bridge is getting closer to completion.
Construction of the bridge deck over the Detroit River began in December 2022 and is currently expected to connect in the middle this summer.
The crossing is scheduled to open in late 2025.
