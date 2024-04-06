PHOTOS: 40th Annual Windsor Home & Garden Show
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday April 6th, 2024, 12:24pm
The 40th annual Windsor Home & Garden Show takes place this weekend at Central Park Athletics.
The show features 200 of the regions premier suppliers all under one roof.
Show hours are Saturday from 10:00am to 6:00pm and Sunday from 10:00am to 4:00pm.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Admission is $10 per person, cash only. Under 16 is free.
More information can be found on their website.
@windsoritedotca The 40th annual Windsor Home & Garden Show takes place this weekend at Central Park Athletics. The show features 200 of the region’s premier suppliers all under one roof. Admission is $10. #windsoritedotca #windsorontario #yqg ♬ My Life Be Like… – Curated Cars
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook