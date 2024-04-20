SunnyNow
Pet Of The Week: Oreo & Phantom

Saturday April 20th, 2024, 12:00pm

Windsor Pets Of The Week
Oreo & Phantom (Bonded Pair) – 2 years old – Males

Phantom and Oreo are brothers who are looking for a home together. Oreo and Phantom are both quite independent and shy, and enjoy exploring their surroundings. They are nervous boys who will need time and patience to warm up to you. They are part of our Signature Pets Program, because they take time to come out of their shell and get comfortable in a new environment. This means their adoption fee is up to you!

For more information, visit www.windsorhumane.org.

