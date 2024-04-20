NOW OPEN: The G.O.A.T. In Walkerville

The G.O.A.T. – Tap & Eatery is now open in Old Walkerville. Located at 1801 Wyandotte Street East, the location joins the other two in LaSalle and Lakeshore.

The G.O.A.T brings together the casual atmosphere of a sports bar with the creative menu of a gastro-pub to the heart.

They are open for lunch, dinner and late-night dining.