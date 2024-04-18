NFL Draft Block Party Lineup Announced

The Downtown Windsor BIA is set to host the biggest party of the year in celebration of the NFL Draft on Saturday, April 27th. Taking place from 6:00pm to 11:00pm the NFL Draft Block Party will light up the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue, between University Avenue and Park Street.

“The Downtown Windsor BIA has put together a fantastic program of entertainment and opportunities for folks to explore and enjoy the city’s core as part of ‘Windsor’s NFL Draft Party’ on Saturday, April 27. Our day-long festivities are about more than showcasing the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit and highlighting the Windsor-Detroit region’s strong reputation as a world-class sports tourism destination,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “This community event also celebrates our downtown, its businesses and establishments, and the vibrant arts and culture scene in the core. With NFL-themed interactive games, an NFL Draft viewing area, a free football skills and coaching clinic for local youth, appearances from some of Windsor’s very own NFL alumni players, booked up hotels, packed restaurants, and now a wonderful evening event to pull it all together, this party promises loads of excitement for residents and visitors, and a strong economic impact for the downtown core. We’re grateful to the DWBIA, and all of our sponsors and partners, for teaming up to bring folks together for this once-in-a-lifetime event.”

Featured performers include the Jody Raffoul Band, Huttch, Royce Da 5’9, Nasaan, and Daniel Hex.

“Windsor’s NFL Draft activations speak to our city’s incomparable community spirit, as well as our growing profile as a premier event destination,” said Chris MacLeod, Chair of the Downtown Windsor BIA. “The NFL Draft Block Party brings together that excitement of football with the best of Windsor’s music scene, is a great way to show off downtown’s dynamism and hospitality, and creates a memorable and unique experience that residents and visitors will be drawn to right here in the heart of the city.”

For Councillor Renaldo Agostino, no stranger to high-impact, high-energy events, the NFL Draft Block Party is poised to be a highlight of this year’s social calendar, blending sports, music, and community spirit into one unforgettable evening. “I’ve always been a proponent of amplifying the city’s profile,” he said, “and this is particularly special because we have such energy and enthusiasm here for sporting events. It’s a special opportunity for our community to come together sharing that passion for both sports and music.”

To register for the free NFL Draft Block Party visit Eventbrite.