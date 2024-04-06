Meeting Planned To Present Architectural Designs For New Cottam Community Centre

The Town of Kingsville will hold an information centre to present two architectural design options for the new Cottam Community Centre.

The new building will replace the Ridgeview Field House and Cottam Library. These designs were developed after public consultation and discussions with Cottam user groups over the past several months.

They are hosting a drop-in Public Information Centre at the Ridgeview Field House, 124 Fox Street, on Monday, April 15th, 2024, to showcase these designs. Drop in any time between 6:00pm and 8:00pm to ask questions, view the options, and vote for your favourite.

If you can’t make it, the designs will be available on the Town’s online public engagement platform, HaveYourSayKingsville.ca, starting April 15th. You can cast your vote there until the end of April.