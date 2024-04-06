CloudyNow
11 °C
52 °F
Chance Of ShowersMon
17 °C
63 °F		Chance Of ShowersTue
21 °C
70 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudWed
20 °C
68 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Meeting Planned To Present Architectural Designs For New Cottam Community Centre

Saturday April 6th, 2024, 3:00pm

Kingsville
0
0

The Town of Kingsville will hold an information centre to present two architectural design options for the new Cottam Community Centre.

The new building will replace the Ridgeview Field House and Cottam Library. These designs were developed after public consultation and discussions with Cottam user groups over the past several months.

They are hosting a drop-in Public Information Centre at the Ridgeview Field House, 124 Fox Street, on Monday, April 15th, 2024, to showcase these designs. Drop in any time between 6:00pm and 8:00pm to ask questions, view the options, and vote for your favourite.

If you can’t make it, the designs will be available on the Town’s online public engagement platform, HaveYourSayKingsville.ca, starting April 15th. You can cast your vote there until the end of April.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message