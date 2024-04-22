Leamington Celebrates 150th Anniversary With Innovative Environmental Initiative

A collaborative effort to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Leamington and the 75th anniversary of the Leamington Horticultural Society will enhance the local ecosystem by planting 500 native trees and shrubs at Mersea Park using the Miyawaki method of afforestation.

This initiative involves transforming a typical grassy area within Mersea Park into a densely packed, vibrant native forest. The chosen species, including White Oak, Black Cherry, White Pine, Tulip Tree, Wild Plum, Spicebush, Hop Tree, Serviceberry, and Sugar Maple, are essential to maintaining local biodiversity and supporting native insects and birds vital to ecological health.

To prepare for this project, the Municipality of Leamington is currently removing existing non-native vegetation and laying a thick layer of wood chips to suppress regrowth. The area will then be densely planted—three plants per square meter—and fenced to protect young saplings from deer and rabbits. The Miyawaki method ensures rapid growth by mimicking natural forest conditions, potentially maturing the forest in just 20 years—a significant acceleration compared to traditional reforestation efforts.

They are looking for volunteers to join them during the planting event on Thursday, April 25th, 2024. To Volunteer, email [email protected].