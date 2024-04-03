Leamington Appoints Don Williamson As Fire Chief

The Municipality of Leamington has appointed Don Williamson as the Fire Chief of Leamington Fire Services.

Chief Williamson has served as the interim Fire Chief since May 2023. Before his tenure in Leamington, he dedicated 21 years of service to the Municipality of Lakeshore. He joined Lakeshore in 2003 as the first full-time Deputy Chief and was promoted to Fire Chief in 2005.

Chief Williamson’s educational and professional credentials are both broad and impressive. He holds professional designations recognized by the Ontario and Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs, including Certified Municipal Manager, Fire Service Executive, Fire Suppression Professional, Emergency Management Professional, and Fire Officer. Further showcasing his commitment to excellence in fire service, he has earned National Fire Protection Association recognition as a certified firefighter, fire service training officer, fire inspector, fire investigator, and public information officer.

“We are absolutely delighted to have Chief Williamson accept the role of Fire Chief,” said Mayor Hilda MacDonald. “His extensive experience, knowledge, and leadership are exactly what Leamington needs as we implement the recommendations of our Fire Master Plan. I am confident that under his guidance, Leamington Fire Services will continue to excel in protecting our community.”

Chief Williamson’s appointment comes at a crucial time as he will be instrumental in implementing the recommendations approved by Leamington Council. These initiatives, part of the Fire Master Plan, are designed to enhance the safety and well-being of the Leamington community, ensuring that the fire services are prepared to meet current and future challenges with efficiency and professionalism.

“I am honoured to continue serving the Leamington community and lead an exceptional team of firefighters and administrative staff,” said Chief Williamson. “Together, we will work to implement the Fire Master Plan, enhancing our services and ensuring the safety of our community.”