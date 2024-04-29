Light RainNow
LaSalle Skate Trail Construction Underway

Monday April 29th, 2024, 10:00am

Construction is well underway on the LaSalle Skate Trail along the waterfront.

The project will feature a natural ice surface and a refrigeration plant to help the ice surface freeze. When the ice is not installed, the concrete surface can be used as a multipurpose trail. The trail is estimated to be approximately 250m in length and could be used for recreational walking, jogging, and rollerblading. It will be accessible for wheelchair use.

Sponsorship from the Rotary Club of LaSalle will see a water feature that will be located near the ice trail, providing this area with additional warm weather activities. The Rotary Club has pledged $132,000 in support of the project, and this will be used to enhance the design of the features. The water feature will have benches, and ground-orientated water jets with areas to relax and enjoy water play and for summertime cooling on hot and humid days.

Construction is expected to be finished by December.

