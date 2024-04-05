LaSalle Boat Ramp Now Open
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday April 5th, 2024, 11:22am
The LaSalle Boat Ramp, located along the Detroit River at the corner of Front Road and Laurier Drive is now open.
Users must have a seasonal pass or purchase a day pass to use the boat ramp. Passes can be purchased at the ramp when a staff member is present (debit or credit only), through the Vollmer Centre reception, or online through the LaSalle Active portal.
Boat ramp attendant will be on-site daily from 6:00am to 7:00pm, weather permitting.
LaSalle boat ramp fees for 2024 (non-refundable) are $13.00 daily rate, $110.00 for an annual pass for seniors (55 years of age and over) and $150.00 for an annual pass.
