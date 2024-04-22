NEWS >
Lanspeary Outdoor Pool Replacement Project Continues For Summer Opening

Monday April 22nd, 2024, 9:00am

Construction of the replacement pool at Lanspeary Park continues.

The new pool replaces the swimming pool that opened in the summer of 1950 as Windsor’s first municipal outdoor swimming pool.

The upgraded facility will incorporate features such as a beach entry, shallow play zone, dedicated swim lanes, diving equipment, and planning to support future phases, including a waterslide and shade canopies.

