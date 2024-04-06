Lakeshore Courts Opening Monday

Tennis players and pickleballers in Lakeshore will get to soak up the sun on one of the outdoor courts a bit earlier this year.

“We are always striving to open our facilities early to improve access to recreation for both residents and visitors,” said Frank Jeney, Corporate Leader – Community Health and Safety Services. “With the warmer weather we’ve been experiencing, we’re happy to open these courts three weeks earlier than usual.”

Typically, Lakeshore’s tennis and pickleball courts are open to the public starting May 1st, but shifting weather patterns and warmer temperatures have led to longer seasons for the courts.

Tennis/pickleball court keys will be available for purchase starting Monday, April 8th, at 9:00am. Learn more about how to purchase a court key at Lakeshore.ca/CourtKeys.

Jeney added that pickleball in Lakeshore has seen a spike in popularity, which initiated a recent survey to garner feedback from local pickleballers.

Lakeshore is home to outdoor pickleball courts at five locations, including the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre, Leffler Park, River Ridge Park, Maidstone Park, and Lighthouse Cove Lions Community Park, with more to come! Indoor pickleball programming is also offered at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre and Comber Community Centre.

Coming up this year, the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre will see the creation of six dedicated outdoor pickleball courts, a change from the current multi-use outdoor courts that are currently available.