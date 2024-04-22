Lakeshore And CUPE Reach New Collective Agreement

The Municipality of Lakeshore has reached a collective agreement with workers in the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 702.4.

The agreement, which affects a wide range of Lakeshore’s full- and part-time staff, will be in effect until the end of 2026.

“On behalf of Council, thank you to CUPE members, the negotiating committee, and members of Lakeshore’s leadership team for their dedication and hard work on this collective agreement,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “Staff are critical to the work of any municipality, and this agreement ensures that Lakeshore can continue to provide outstanding programs, facilities, and services to our communities and citizens.”

Highlights of the new collective agreement include moderate wage increases in 2025 and 2026, with economic and market adjustments in 2024, to help make Lakeshore positions more competitive in the labour market, increased benefits for mental health coverage and increases to on-call periods, meal allowances during extended overtime events, and some shift premiums.

“We are very happy with the results of the ratification vote and the significant benefit to our members. Our team worked tirelessly with the employer to reshape the pay structure for members while addressing retention and attraction to the municipality, an agreement beneficial for all parties,” said Chelsea Vickerd, member of the CUPE negotiating committee. “We’re thankful to the membership for having faith in us and believe the new collective agreement is a great success.”