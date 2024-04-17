Essex Seeking Performers For Parks Concert Series

The Town of Essex Arts, Culture & Tourism Committee is on the hunt for local talent to perform in this year’s ‘Tune Up the Parks’ Concert Series.

Since its launch, the series has featured local artists and bands sharing their musical talents every week. This year, performances are tentatively scheduled to run in July and August, offering family-friendly fun all summer long.

Local performers who would like to be added to the series lineup can contact [email protected] or complete the online form.