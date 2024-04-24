Dove Pins Return For The Third Year Supporting Hospice Patients And Families

The Hospice Dove Pin Campaign takes place this weekend.

These pins are a one-inch dove-shaped lapel pin, an iconic and heartfelt representation of not only Hospice but the thousands of patients and families.

All proceeds directly support Hospice care for patients and families in our community.

These lapel pins are available by donation at various stores throughout Windsor-Essex the weekend of April 25th to 28th.

A full list of locations can be found here.