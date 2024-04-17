UPDATED: Contract Ratified At Green Shield

Last updated: Wednesday April 17th, 6:55pm

Striking employees at Green Shield have ratified a new three-year collective agreement with the company by 92% in Windsor and 91% in Toronto, ending a strike that began on March 1st. The affected members are adjudicators and call centre representatives who work in accounting and client administration and provide IT services.

The union says the company agreed to roll in $3.34 of the Cost-of-Living-Adjustment (COLA) in the base rate salaries. There is also a $2,500 lump sum signing bonus. In years two and three, there is an additional 50-cent pay raise per hour for each year.

For those working in IT, software developers will see an added 20 cents per hour and senior software developers will receive 50 cents more an hour for each year of the contract.

The company agreed to sustain and grow its workforces in Windsor and Toronto to address job security and outsourcing, and there were also increases in pensions and mental health support, as well as added language around the union and company meeting to discuss pay equity issues.

In addition, this contract has four-day work weeks where possible and includes two Health and Safety representatives, a Women’s Advocate, a Racial Justice Advocate, and the launch of an Anti-Racism Action Plan.