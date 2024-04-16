Construction Preparations Underway At County Road 42 Intersection

Preparations are underway for Phase 2 of the multi-year County Road 42 and County Road 43 corridor reconstruction.

Work will include the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of County Road 42 and County Road 43, the realignment of County Road 43 from County Road 42 to the City of Windsor border, work on Tecumseh Concession Road 11, the installation of new storm sewers and watermains, and the addition of new multi-use trails.

Construction is set to begin in the late spring of 2024, with preparations (such as the removal of trees) beginning the week of April 15th. It is anticipated that all major construction activity for this phase will be completed by the end of 2024.

During the Phase 2 construction, there will be intermittent road closures and detours through the construction work zone. Residents and businesses in the affected area will continue to have access to their properties.