City Sport Fields And Diamonds Opening In May

Preparations are under way to ensure the City of Windsor’s sports fields and diamonds are in great shape for the annual May opening.

Weather permitting, City staff are targeting Saturday, May 4th, 2024, for baseball/softball diamonds, and Saturday, May 11th, 2024, for all other activities.

The city is asking that all users refrain from using the fields and diamonds until they are officially opened, as the turf needs time to mature and staff need time to complete important pre-season maintenance.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Using the fields without a permit may be subject to a fine for unauthorized use.

For questions about specific sport fields, permits and permissions to use, please call the Seasonal and Sports Facilitator at 519-253-2300 ext. 2714.