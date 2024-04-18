Celebrate Earth Day On Sunday

Windsor-Essex will mark Earth Day on on Sunday, April 21st, 2024, between 10:00am and 3:00pm at Malden Park.

This event is free for the public, and includes environmental exhibits, arts and crafts, games, prizes, and entertainment. Participants are encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle, as the hydration station will be on-site. Sciensational Snakes is taking part with their really cool critters and a series of performances on the stage. The YQG Green Robot and Super Duper Ultra Girl will be there. Bring your yoga mat too, as there will be an opportunity for you to take some time to relax, stretch, and take in the surroundings through yoga classes.

More than 30 different organizations are taking part in this event designed to provide a voice and venue to environmental causes. Food vendors will available as well.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Earth Day Windsor Essex has been celebrated since 1989.