BK Cornerstone Donates To Habitat For Humanity To Continue Building Efforts In Historic Sandwich Towne

Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex was presented with a cheque from BK Cornerstone for the purpose of continuing building efforts in Sandwich Towne.

Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex partnered with BK Cornerstone by contracting them to build two homes on Baby Street that were completed and occupied earlier this year. That proved to be so successful that Habitat is looking forward to working with BK Cornerstone on three additional homes to be constructed in the same neighbourhood this year.

“We are thrilled that our Partnership on these build projects with Build Sponsor BK Cornerstone has been such a great success,” says Fiona Coughlin, CEO of HFHWE. The housing crisis is a monumental challenge. Partnership is the key to tackling this challenge.”

Gifts like the one received from BK Cornerstone are essential to the work that Habitat does in our region. Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex has safely and affordably provided homeownership opportunities for 85 families. It is the support of the community that makes this possible.

“The BK Cornerstone team believes in the hard work that Habitat for Humanity does for the community,” said Brent Klundert, Vice President, BK Cornerstone “as it allows members of Windsor-Essex County to be lifted up in a way that they may not otherwise be able to.”