Amherstburg Announces Unveiling Of Draft Official Plan

The Town of Amherstburg is set to announce the unveiling of the draft Official Plan review initiative development on Tuesday, April 2nd, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Libro Centre.

The Official Plan review will encompass various aspects, including natural heritage preservation, economic development goals, and land use. It will serve as the framework for growth and development across the Town of Amherstburg until 2046—a comprehensive 25-year scope. This new plan will not only build on the policies and goals outlined in the current plan but will also address the impacts of a changing climate and economy and the shifting needs of all those who live, work, and visit Amherstburg.

“The updated Official Plan will shape the future of Amherstburg, ensuring a healthy, resilient, and vibrant community for generations to come. Our residents have used their voices to spark the vision for the Amherstburg of tomorrow,” said Deputy Mayor Chris Gibb.

In addition to the Official Plan review, the Town of Amherstburg will also undertake a review of its Zoning Bylaw to ensure it aligns with the evolving dynamics of our business communities and residential needs.

The plan can also be found online here.