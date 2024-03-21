Light SnowNow
Windsor West Little League Holding Free Baseball Clinic Saturday

Thursday March 21st, 2024, 5:23pm

Sports
Brian Masse M.P. and Windsor West Little League are hosting a Free baseball clinic for children ages 4-17 this Saturday, March 23rd, at the Toldo Lancer Centre.

As a long-time local sports institution, Windsor West Little League has provided a fun and supportive environment for the youth to play baseball in Windsor West since 1956. Windsor West Little League is based out of Mic Mac Park in Windsor, with Divisions ranging from age 4 to 18. Windsor West Little League is a Baseball league run strictly by volunteers.

“Since 1999, I have personally supported Windsor West Little League, as I truly believe that sport is a valued activity that can be used to promote physical activity and positive youth development while nurturing the qualities and attributes to build self-confidence.” stated Masse.

It runs from 4:00pm to 6:00pm.  To register for the free baseball clinic, contact Brian Masse’s office at 519-255-1631 or[email protected]

