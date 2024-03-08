Light RainNow
Windsor Regional Starts Linear Accelerator Expansion Project

Friday March 8th, 2024, 7:50am

Health
0
0

Construction will begin on Monday on Windsor Regional Hospital’s fourth Linear Accelerator (LINAC), which will conduct radiation procedures for Windsor Regional Cancer Centre patients.

Currently, Windsor Regional performs approximately 30,000 radiation procedures annually. The goal is to get the 4th LINAC up and running by late fall 2024. Once up and running, over the subsequent 36 months, they will replace each of the existing three radiation machines.

Officials say that at least three of the LINACs will be in operation, and for some months, all four will be in operation until all are replaced.

