Windsor-Essex County Crime Stoppers Moves To LaSalle

Monday March 11th, 2024, 4:16pm

Local News
0
0

LaSalle Police photo

The offices of Windsor-Essex County Crime Stoppers have a new home at the LaSalle Police Service headquarters.

Their location may have changed but everything else stays the same.

If you are aware of a crime and wish to leave an anonymous tip, you can do so by calling 519 258-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

