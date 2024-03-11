Windsor-Essex County Crime Stoppers Moves To LaSalle

The offices of Windsor-Essex County Crime Stoppers have a new home at the LaSalle Police Service headquarters.

Their location may have changed but everything else stays the same.

If you are aware of a crime and wish to leave an anonymous tip, you can do so by calling 519 258-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.