Light SnowNow
-2 °C
29 °F
Periods Of SnowFri
1 °C
34 °F		Mainly CloudySat
3 °C
37 °F		SunnySun
5 °C
41 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Thursday March 21st, 2024

Thursday March 21st, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Thursday March 21st, 2024.

Mainly sunny. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the morning. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 17 in the morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message