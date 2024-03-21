WEATHER: Thursday March 21st, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday March 21st, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Thursday March 21st, 2024.
Mainly sunny. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the morning. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 17 in the morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
