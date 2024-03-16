WEATHER: Saturday March 16th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday March 16th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Saturday March 16th, 2024.
A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 late in the morning. High 13. UV index 4 or moderate.
