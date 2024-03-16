CloudyNow
WEATHER: Saturday March 16th, 2024

Saturday March 16th, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Saturday March 16th, 2024.

A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 late in the morning. High 13. UV index 4 or moderate.

