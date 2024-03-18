WEATHER: Monday March 18th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday March 18th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday March 18th, 2024.
Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Wind northwest 30 km/h. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
