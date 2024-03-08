Light RainNow
WEATHER: Friday March 8th, 2024

Friday March 8th, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Friday March 8th, 2024.

Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of showers late in the afternoon. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light late in the morning.

High 13. UV index 3 or moderate.

