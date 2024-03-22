WEATHER: Friday March 22nd, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday March 22nd, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Friday March 22nd, 2024.
Periods of snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.
