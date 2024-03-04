Vehicle Stolen In 2010 Found In The Sydenham River



A vehicle stolen years ago was located this past weekend.

Chatham-Kent Police say that just after 3:00pm on March 2nd, a boater, testing a fish finder, observed what appeared to be a vehicle on its roof in the river on the Sydenham River at Wallace Street and Huron Street in Wallaceburg.

Upon viewing the image, officers called out the Ontario Provincial Police Dive Team to further investigate.

Through investigative efforts, the vehicle was found unoccupied and reported stolen from Sombra Ontario in 2010.