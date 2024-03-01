NEWS >
CloudyNow
6 °C
44 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudSat
11 °C
52 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSun
14 °C
57 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudMon
21 °C
70 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Track Rehabilitation Approved At St. Anne And St. Joseph’s Catholic Secondary Schools

Friday March 1st, 2024, 7:35am

City News
0
0

Image from Google

Two area catholic high schools will see their outdoor tracks repaired.

St. Anne and St. Joseph’s will see work this summer to repair and resurface the athletic tracks at the two school sites.

The contractor plans to commence work as early as July 1st, 2024, and the work is expected to be completed by August 15th, 2024.

The total estimated cost for both projects is $907,800 plus HST and will be funded from the School Renewal Allocation fund.

The work at the Catholic Board comes after the Public Board voted last year to remove four tracks at their high schools and replace them with grass due to the costs associated with the repairs needed. Those were at Windsor Stadium, Belle River, Massey and Herman.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message