Track Rehabilitation Approved At St. Anne And St. Joseph’s Catholic Secondary Schools

Two area catholic high schools will see their outdoor tracks repaired.

St. Anne and St. Joseph’s will see work this summer to repair and resurface the athletic tracks at the two school sites.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The contractor plans to commence work as early as July 1st, 2024, and the work is expected to be completed by August 15th, 2024.

The total estimated cost for both projects is $907,800 plus HST and will be funded from the School Renewal Allocation fund.

The work at the Catholic Board comes after the Public Board voted last year to remove four tracks at their high schools and replace them with grass due to the costs associated with the repairs needed. Those were at Windsor Stadium, Belle River, Massey and Herman.