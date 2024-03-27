CloudyNow
4 °C
38 °F
Mainly SunnyThu
10 °C
50 °F		SunnyFri
10 °C
50 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
10 °C
50 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

TOTO Cafe Celebrates Grand Opening In Tecumseh

Wednesday March 27th, 2024, 5:34pm

Business
0
0
@windsoritedotca it’s giving romantique 💕🤭 @TOTO CAFE #windsorontario #windsoritedotca #YQG #totocafewindsor #windsornews ♬ croissant – Leiden

An exciting addition to the culinary landscape of Tecumseh held its grand opening on Wednesday.

TOTO Cafe celebrated with a ribbon cutting, speeches and refreshments. It’s located at 12211 Riverside Drive East in Tecumseh.

Visit totocafe.ca for hours and more.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message