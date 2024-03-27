TOTO Cafe Celebrates Grand Opening In Tecumseh
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday March 27th, 2024, 5:34pm
An exciting addition to the culinary landscape of Tecumseh held its grand opening on Wednesday.
TOTO Cafe celebrated with a ribbon cutting, speeches and refreshments. It’s located at 12211 Riverside Drive East in Tecumseh.
Visit totocafe.ca for hours and more.
