Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold In Kingsville About To Expire

Check those lottery numbers! There are two weeks left to claim a $100,000 ENCORE prize from the Saturday, April 1st, 2023 LOTTO 6/49 draw that was sold in Kingsville.

The winning selection was 1-1-6-4-8-9-3.

Players must match the last six of the seven ENCORE numbers in exact order to win the $100,000 prize. Players have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.

If you believe you bought the winning ticket, or lost it, you will need to provide specific details including where and when your ticket was purchased when calling OLG Customer Care at 1-800-387-0098.