The Original Maple Syrup Festival Returns This Weekend

The First Taste of Spring Maple Syrup Festival is back at the John R. Park Homestead Conservation Area on March 9th and 10th and 16th and 17th.

“Each weekend is distinctly themed, this year’s Maple Fest again offers outdoor fun and unique experiences at this sweet-tasting tradition and celebration of natural and cultural heritage,” said Danielle Breault Stuebing, ERCA’s Director of Communications and Outreach. “Early Settler maple making will be the focus of the John R. Park Homestead activities, with blacksmithing demonstrations, costumed interpretation, and the ever-popular maple taffy in the snow taking place each weekend.”

Families can participate in the Lumber Games, Lumberjack Costume competition, Boast-Worthy Beard and Moustache competition, Best Butter Tart competition and so much more. On Tasters’ Weekend, guests can enjoy samples of delectable maple products, explore the artisans’ tent and watch the best Backyard Maple Maker will be awarded. Each weekend features special hikes and hands-on activities, of course, the ever-popular Maple Market.

The Maple Trail returns, featuring nine local businesses with unique maple offerings during both Festival weekends. “Families can find unique maple baked goods, family-friendly maple food pairings, decadent food and wine specials and much more along the Maple Trail,” Breault Stuebing adds. “The #MapleTrail map will be available on the website by March 1.”

Admission to the event ranges from $6 to $8 for individuals and $30 for a family pass. ERCA’s seasonal pass also provides admission to this event, and all conservation areas and special events for the entire year. Advance ticket purchases are encouraged so you can skip the line.

A full slate of activities offered each weekend can be found at www.essexregionconservation.ca/maple.