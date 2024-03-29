The Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market Returns Saturday

The Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market returns for its 15th season on Saturday on Pelissier Street, between Wyandotte and Park.

“The DWFM has become a hub that connects the community with the best of local produce, artisanal goods, and creative crafts,” said the DWBIA’s Chair, Chris MacLeod. “It’s a place where people come together to celebrate the diversity and talent from in and around our region, including farmers, artists, and food producers.”

Adding to the market this season is the integration of the Good Greens Food Reclamation Program into the DWFM. Good Greens, launched with a generous $20,000 contribution from Libro Credit Union, is a pioneering initiative aimed at reducing food waste and improving access to fresh, healthy food in Windsor-Essex. At the end of the last market season, and in a single month alone, the program successfully distributed 450 lbs. of food to partner agencies and shelters, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and community support.

“Good Greens is a remarkable addition to our market, enhancing our efforts to support local farmers, reduce waste, and provide nutritious food options to our community,” explained Debi Croucher, DWBIA Executive Director. “We are incredibly proud of the program’s success and the positive impact it’s having in Windsor.”

The market will be open from 9:00am to 2:00pm every Saturday of the season, offering unique opportunities for local producers and artisans to showcase their goods. 70+ vendors and a variety of entertainers will be on hand each week. All products sold at the market are required to be grown, made, baked, or produced by the vendor or be an artisanal Canadian product.