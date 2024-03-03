Tentative Agreement Reached With Jamieson Laboratories
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday March 3rd, 2024, 9:12am
Unifor has reached a tentative agreement with Jamieson Laboratories.
The 317 members of Local 195 have been on strike since February 1st.
Last weekend, they turned down their first tentative agreement.
No details will be released until the ratification meeting, scheduled for March 5th.
