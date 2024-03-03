CloudyNow
14 °C
56 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudSun
14 °C
57 °F		Mainly CloudyMon
20 °C
68 °F		ShowersTue
15 °C
59 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Tentative Agreement Reached With Jamieson Laboratories

Sunday March 3rd, 2024, 9:12am

Local News
0
0

Unifor has reached a tentative agreement with Jamieson Laboratories.

The 317 members of Local 195 have been on strike since February 1st.

Last weekend, they turned down their first tentative agreement.

No details will be released until the ratification meeting, scheduled for March 5th.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message