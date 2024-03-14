CloudyNow
Stuff-The-Bus Campaign Launched To Support Local High-Priority Individuals In Need

Thursday March 14th, 2024, 4:44pm

Local News
0
0

In collaboration with MRA – Mobile Experiential, the Windsor-Essex Neighbourhood Ambassadors are holding a Stuff-the-Bus donation campaign.

This initiative, running from Monday, March 18th through Sunday, March 24th, is a community-wide effort aimed at supporting over 15 organizations across Windsor-Essex that provide essential services to high-priority individuals in need.

Drop-Off Locations: 

Monday, March 18th

  • MRA: 9am-5pm (2296 Richmond St, Windsor, ON N8Y 1L6)
  • Maryvale: 9am-5pm (3640 Wells Street, Windsor, ON N9C 1T9)
  • Caldwell: 9am-4pm (14 Orange St, Leamington, ON N8H 1P5)

Tuesday, March 19th

  • MRA: 9am-5pm (2296 Richmond St, Windsor, ON N8Y 1L6)
  • Maryvale: 9am-5pm (3640 Wells Street, Windsor, ON N9C 1T9)
  • Caldwell: 9am-4pm (14 Orange St, Leamington, ON N8H 1P5)

Wednesday, March 20th

  • MRA: 9am-7pm (2296 Richmond St, Windsor, ON N8Y 1L6)
  • Maryvale: 9am-5pm (3640 Wells Street, Windsor, ON N9C 1T9)
  • Caldwell: 9am-4pm (14 Orange St, Leamington, ON N8H 1P5)

Thursday, March 21st

  • MRA: 9am-5pm (2296 Richmond St, Windsor, ON N8Y 1L6)
  • Maryvale: 9am-5pm (3640 Wells Street, Windsor, ON N9C 1T9)

Friday, March 22nd

  • MRA: 9am-5pm (2296 Richmond St, Windsor, ON N8Y 1L6)
  • Maryvale: 9am-5pm (3640 Wells Street, Windsor, ON N9C 1T9)
  • Windsor Express Game: 6pm-9pm (WFCU Centre – 8787 McHugh St, Windsor, ON N8S 0A1)

Saturday, March 23rd​​

  • Migration Hall: 9am-4pm (170 Main St E, Kingsville, ON N9Y 1A6) 

Sunday, March 24​​th

  • Migration Hall: 9am-4pm (170 Main St E, Kingsville, ON N9Y 1A6) 

What to Donate:

Hygiene Items: Toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, conditioner, feminine hygiene products, hand sanitizer, cleaning items, laundry supplies, etc…

​Non-Perishable Food Items:  Canned goods, rice, pasta, lentils, peanut butter, crackers, pudding, snacks, cereal, etc…

Baby Items: Formula, diapers, wipes, baby clothes, baby items, car seats, strollers, playpens, cribs, etc…

Entertainment & Wellness:  TV’s, Radio’s, Phones, Board Games, Puzzles, Yoga Mats, Exercise Equipment, Art Supplies, etc…

​New Over-the-counter Medicine: New Children’s Tylenol and Advil, Adult Tylenol and Advil, Pre-Natal Vitamins, other over-the-counter medications, etc…

​Gift Cards:  Grocery Gift Cards, Housing Gift Cards, etc…

Adult & Baby Clothing: New or gently used adult clothing, baby clothes, maternity clothes, shoes, new underwears, etc…​

Furniture & Home Items: New/gently used Couches, Furniture, Bed Frames, Microwaves, Toasters, Mixers, Baking Items, Pots, Pans, Plates, Utensils, etc…

​Pet Items: Dog and cat food (dry or canned), treats, pet beds, blankets, leashes, collars, toys, grooming tools, feeding bowls, and kitty litter, etc…

