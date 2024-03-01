Strike At Green Shield Canada

Last updated: Friday March 1st, 4:20pm

Workers atGreen Shield Canada are on strike.

Members from Unifor Locals 240 in and 673 in Toronto hit the picket line Friday

The locals say the strike will affect plan members, as there was already a staff shortage.

“The main concerns are job security and contracting out language. Our bargaining committee worked hard to get to an agreement, but the employer simply would not provide assurances that our members’ work would not be taken away,” says Unifor Local 240 President Jodi Nesbitt.

The affected members are adjudicators, call centre representatives, work in accounting, client administration and provide IT services.

There are over 580 union members in Windsor and 24 union members at Local 673 in Toronto.