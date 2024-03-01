CloudyNow
6 °C
44 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudSat
11 °C
52 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSun
14 °C
57 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudMon
21 °C
70 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Strike At Green Shield Canada

Friday March 1st, 2024, 7:21am

Local News
0
0

File photo

Last updated: Friday March 1st, 4:20pm

Workers atGreen Shield Canada are on strike.

Members from Unifor Locals 240 in and 673 in Toronto hit the picket line Friday

The locals say the strike will affect plan members, as there was already a staff shortage.

“The main concerns are job security and contracting out language. Our bargaining committee worked hard to get to an agreement, but the employer simply would not provide assurances that our members’ work would not be taken away,” says Unifor Local 240 President Jodi Nesbitt.

The affected members are adjudicators, call centre representatives, work in accounting, client administration and provide IT services.

There are over 580 union members in Windsor and 24 union members at Local 673 in Toronto.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message