Spring Snow Coming

Thursday March 21st, 2024, 4:11pm

Weather
0
0

Light snow is expected to begin Friday morning and will intensify late in the afternoon or evening.

Environment Canada says that confidence in exact snowfall amounts at this point is low, although many areas may receive 5 to 10 cm of snow.

Higher amounts are possible for areas near Lake Ontario. There is also a risk of freezing rain for areas near Lake Erie on Friday evening.
The snow should taper off from west to east late Friday night.

 

