Public Board Schedules Budget Consultation

The Greater Essex County District School Board is preparing its budget for the 2024-25 school year, and public consultation is an important component of the budget planning process.

The Board says they are facing an $8.9 million deficit for 2023-24, and cost structures will require adjusting as the Board moves forward to the next school year.

Public input on the budget will be received at the Public Board Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 19th, 2024 at 7:00pm and the Operations and Finance Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 2nd, 2024 at 7:00pm.

To appear as a delegation, please contact Melissa LeBoeuf, at 519-255-3200 ext. 10259 by noon on the Monday prior to the meeting. Approved delegations will be limited to 10 minutes on the agenda and must provide a written summary of their remarks no later than the time of the meeting. There will also be opportunities to sign up on the Speaker’s List by 6:45pm on the day of the meeting. This will allow for a 5-minute presentation.