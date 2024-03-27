CloudyNow
4 °C
38 °F
Mainly SunnyThu
10 °C
50 °F		SunnyFri
10 °C
50 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
10 °C
50 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Police Issue Warning About Off-Road Vehicles

Wednesday March 27th, 2024, 8:48am

Amherstburg
0
0

Windsor Police have issued a warning to those on ATVs, dirt bikes, and similar vehicles after receiving complaints about them on highways and private property, particularly near Texas Road in Amherstburg.

Police say that these vehicles lack the safety features required for public roadways and are not permitted on private property without the owner’s permission.

In addition to personal injury, using these vehicles illegally can result in fines, impoundment, and similar consequences.

Residents can report illegal vehicle use through the non-emergency line (519-258-6111) or anonymously through Windsor & Essex Country Crime Stoppers (519-258-8477). You can also file a Road Watch or traffic complaint at https://police.windsor.on.ca/services/reporting/Pages/Traffic-Complaints.aspx.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message