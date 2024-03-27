Police Issue Warning About Off-Road Vehicles

Windsor Police have issued a warning to those on ATVs, dirt bikes, and similar vehicles after receiving complaints about them on highways and private property, particularly near Texas Road in Amherstburg.

Police say that these vehicles lack the safety features required for public roadways and are not permitted on private property without the owner’s permission.

In addition to personal injury, using these vehicles illegally can result in fines, impoundment, and similar consequences.

Residents can report illegal vehicle use through the non-emergency line (519-258-6111) or anonymously through Windsor & Essex Country Crime Stoppers (519-258-8477). You can also file a Road Watch or traffic complaint at https://police.windsor.on.ca/services/reporting/Pages/Traffic-Complaints.aspx.