PHOTOS: Raining Eggs For Easter In LaSalle With WFCU Egg Drop
Anna Millerman
Saturday March 30th, 2024, 4:35pm
Rain drops were not the only thing falling from the sly in LaSalle as the WFCU Credit Unit held their Egg drop at The Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex Saturday morning.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook