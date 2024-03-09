PHOTOS: Family Fun Found At #YGQ Together Fest All Weekend

BANA with the Rotary Club of Windsor-WIDE and the University of Windsor have brought a large-scale family-friend event to this weekend to kick off March Break: #YGQ Togetherfest.

The inclusive and multicultural community event offers a variety of booths, activities and live performances throughout the weekend for everyone in the family to enjoy. Informative booths with local resources for families as well as activities such as mini golf and face painting are set up throughout the facility, local vendors are available for browsing and shopping, all while various performances take place through the day from singing to the Border City Barkers dog show.

The event takes place both Saturday (today) and Sunday from 10:00am to 5:00pm at the University of Windsor’s Toldo Lancer Centre. Entry is $5.00 pr person. Learn more about the event on their website here.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message