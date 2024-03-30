Pet Of The Week: Meet Mama Cass





Mama Cass – Dogue de Bordeaux – 5 years – Female

I’m a gentle soul, a little shy at first, but once I get to know you, my sweet and mellow nature shines through. I love cuddles, they make me feel safe and loved. I’m SUPER strong on a leash, which means you should be pretty strong too and be able to work on me walking nicely so we can go on lots of walkies together. I prefer a quiet home, with no kids or other dogs. It’s just my preference, I like the calm. I may be a bit reserved, but give me time, I’ll warm up to you.

Mama Cass is an Overlooked pet, which means she has been here for an extended period of time waiting for her forever home despite how wonderful she is. As part of our Signature Pets program, her adoption fee is choose your own!

