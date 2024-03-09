Pet Of The Week: Meet Dave





Dave (Shop Cat) – Male – 4 years – Domestic Long Hair

Sorry if my photos are a little blurry, but I’m Dave. I’m a sweet fluffy guy who is always on the move so it’s a bit hard to get a good shot! I love affection and I will constantly be approaching for pets. If you want a super friendly and snuggly guy , please consider adopting me today! I have lived with dogs and other cats and even toddlers, and I’ve moved around a lot in my live so I’m used to getting used t onew places. But….one thing I probably should mention, I do have some “quirks” when it comes to my bathroom habits. Sometimes I think inside the box and sometimes…I don’t. So they told me that given that I’ve already had two people who tried me as a house cat and I couldn’t help myself but mess it up, they suggested that I would be an awesome shop cat instead! I’m super friendly, and a would be a great side kick shop buddy…who doesn’t want company while working??