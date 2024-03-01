Over 800 Students Suspended Due To Incomplete Immunization Records

860 Windsor and Essex County elementary students are being excluded from school for up to 20 days or until they have complied with the Immunization of School Pupils Act.

The Immunization of School Pupils Act requires public health units to maintain and review immunization records for every student attending school in Ontario, and to enforce a school suspension on students with incomplete immunization records. In the Fall of 2023, immunization records of all elementary students in Windsor and Essex County were reviewed (45,371 records).

The Health Unit says that 98% of these students are current with the requirements, and 2% continue to have incomplete records.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Students who have been suspended today are required to provide the WECHU with records for missing immunizations and/or a valid exemption. Once a parent or guardian provides the student’s updated immunization information to the health unit: